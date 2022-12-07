Zabuli Music Ministries in partnership with Manifest TV bring you the season II of the ‘Can You Praise’ talent search that aims at introducing participants to the core values of intentional Christian music ministry.

Talented sole artists or music groups that can sing or rap are eligible to take part in the talent search competition.

Jalia Nasejje alias Zabuli, the brain behind the talent search says, “Well, we did our first season in 2019, we have been on a break from 2020 to almost the end of 2022. The reason is because after season 1, we had to go through so much learning on the job that we had to reassess before we come back for another season. Most of us had to do a lot of growing including the person speaking, we needed time to grow regroup and then come back to do better and greater. That’s why it’s going to be one of the greatest things that people get to be a part of because we planned and took the time to grow; we are doing a talent search. Now because we are ready for the next growth and service challenge as long as it builds another artist up for better service with their gifts.”

Zabuli added that registration is only Shs20,000 at Praise Cathedral Church, Ntinda opposite Hotel Eliana and it will start on 2nd January to 3rd February 2023. She urged that the interested parties should register in time to be part of the competition.

What you need to know about ‘Can You Praise’ Talent Search:

Qn: What is the talent such all about?

Zabuli: Well it is a vision to help every musically talented singing artist and minister in the Christian fraternity to be mentored just so they can be able to serve with their music better and intentionally regardless of genre, through being equipped better from foundation with proper preparations that way they can best deliver because they walk with purpose in everything they are doing as music artists.

Qn: What are you looking for in this talent search, who is eligible?

Zabuli: Well, we are looking for first of all, a Christian, secondly who can sing, rap, who is a solo artist or a group or choir.

Artists of all genres, you have to be above 18, but if you are below 18, you need to have a guardian who will be responsible for you, but also help in nurturing and maintaining your growth even outside of the music.

Qn: When is the grand finale?

Zabuli: It will happen in April 2023, on the 30th at Vive Church at The Oasis

Qn: What is in for the winner?

Zabuli: At least 10 million Ugandan shillings worth of cash prize money.

“Through mentorship classes like the ones ‘Can You Praise’ talent search offers young artists, there is a window for artists to be equipped with knowledge for international ministry and artistry in the music industry”.

Click link to register: Can You Praise Registration 2023