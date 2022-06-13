By Erias Twalib

There are over 1000 business ideas in Uganda that you can start and benefit from.

Any business regardless of how much you use as capital has the potential to grow into something big.

I mean, we all start somewhere and if your dream is to start a business, it doesn’t matter how much you have as seed capital.

Here are top businesses that you can start in Uganda:

1. Selling second hand clothes

This is among the business ideas in UGANDA that most Ugandans fear venturing into.

However, second hand clothes business is booming and if you are looking for a business to start, this would be the best place to.

The good news is that you don’t require a lot of capital to go into the business. With as little as 300,000 you can start selling 2nd hand clothes.

All you need is to get a good location and know where you will be buying clothes. Most people buy at Owino market in Kampala.

You can be assured that on an average day, you can make a profit of around 15,000 shillings.

2. Salon or barber shop

While some people may underrate this business and assume that it is for the uneducated, it is in fact a lucrative business that has the potential of making you good money.

You can start by visiting clients in their home; make enough money to finally rent out a place.

A standard salon or barber stall goes for Ugsh.180,000 to 450,000. From there you can work on getting cash to buy the equipment you need.

3. Boda boda business

This is one of the lucrative business ideas in Uganda that young people especially are venturing into in large numbers.

If you are still looking for a job and have some money saved up, this is a good business start.

A motorcycle in Uganda costs from Ugsh 2,500,000 to 4,000,000. It means that with less the 3,000,000, you can go into boda boda business.

The good thing about this business is that you can be sure that at the end of the day, you can make a comfortable Ugsh 30,000.

4. Mobile money-business

M-money has grown tremendously and it is one of the lucrative business ideas in Uganda today.

Even if this business seems crowded, no matter where you are operating at, you can be assured that at the end of the day you will still make a profit.

Opening a Mobile money business requires you to have at least 3,000,000 but if someone gives you their line to operate with you only require around 1,500,000.

5. Poultry Farming

This is another one of the lucrative business ideas in Uganda that you can start with little capital. And I talk out of experience, being a poultry farmer myself.

Instead of keeping on sending numerous job applications without getting any response, why not better yourself by starting this business?

Starting a chicken rearing business requires a seed capital of as low as 600,000.

Profit increases as you increase the number of chicken.

6. Printing and photocopy business

If you are in college or university, this is one of the most profitable businesses you can start. You could also venture into the business if you are living near a college or university.

Starting such business will require a starting capital of less than Ugsh. 2,000,000.

7. Boiled eggs and smokies

If you have little capital and looking for small business ideas in Uganda, selling smokies and eggs is a business you can think about.

To start this business, sausage, samosa and egg business you need a capital of around 30,000 to start.

One egg goes for around 250 shs and then sell at 500shs. That’s 250 shs in profit. On a good day, you can make a profit of about Ugsh.15,000. in a month you are assured of an income of over Ugsh. 450,000.

All you need is to find a good location and you are on your ways to your first successful small business.

8. Manicure/Pedicure business

The truth is that every woman in Uganda wants to look beautiful and you can tap into this potential by starting a manicure and pedicure business.

I have a friend who is doing well in this business and only needed Ugsh.150,000 to start.

Like him, you can start by doing house calls before you rent a place.

9. Car wash business

This is one of the best business ideas in Uganda right now. You don’t require much to start a cash wash, just an area with water supply.

The Ugandan culture is that people would rather pay someone to wash their cars than do it themselves.

If you charge 6000 shillings per car, you can manage to clean 100 cars per day again depending on where you are located. That is 600,000 per day.

Get a dedicated staff and you could be making around 12,000,000 in a month. Get over the mentality that car washing is for the lowly and uneducated people in the society, people are buying plots just from that business alone.

10. Movie shop

This is one of the top businesses you can start with 600,000 in Uganda. It is also one of the easiest and the returns are really good.

If you have a computer or a laptop already, you can just rent out a room and start selling your movies.

Most movie shops make a profit of about 120,000 per day; make that 3,600,000per month. Before long you will be having your own chain of movie shops in various major towns.

11. Cleaning service business

One of the most profitable business, there is. It took Alex Nyaga the CEO of Parapet, one the biggest cleaning service provider only 300,000 to start.

He started by hiring women who would clean houses in estates at a charge of 30,000 shillings and would pay these women 15,000 shillings.

Before long, the business had grown and he was able to register a company and now makes over 150 million in a month.

As you can see, you don’t need much to start a home cleaning business.

12. Selling Ice Cream

This is another one of the top business ideas in Uganda you can start.

You need to find a good location like near a school, university or a street with a lot of traffic.

The starting capital for this business in Kampala is 600,000 which means it could be less in another town.

13. Juice blending/fruit business

With so many terminal illnesses like cancer, most people opt to stay away from processed foods.

You can help people adopt healthier lifestyles by starting a juice blending and fruit stand.

With a seed capital of 300,000 to buy a blender and other containers and you are off to go.

14. Selling women handbags

Women love fashion and looking good. You can start selling handbags which I hear fetches a very good profit.

People who are in this business get their supplies from places like Eastleigh in Kenya.

And with the advent of social media, online business is booming. You can caret a Facebook page for your business, boost a few posts to reach as many people as you want.

The good news is that, you don’t have to stress about getting the city council permits or a stall when you are conducting this business online.

15. Cereals Business

I have seen this work for a lot of people and it is one of the most profitable business ideas in Uganda. Choose a good location and you are on your way to a booming business.

You can get your supplies from Eastleigh in Kenya and places like Nyamakima. You can buy them in wholesale and distribute to other sellers within your locality.

To conclude, it doesn’t matter how much capital you put into a business. Any business with the right determination has the ability to succeed. If you are still stuck on what business to start, why not choose from these profitable business ideas in Uganda.

Elias Twalib is a digital entrepreneur. Got any business related queries? Inbox them to me or WhatsApp (+256782177549).