Mc Kats full names Edwin Katamba almost went into depression when he realized that he was HIV positive, but with the help of his friends, family and many others who stood by him and comforted him, he came out stronger.

Katamba became an advocate for people with HIV and always hopes to inspire someone out there to live life and work on their dreams because it’s possible. He delivered a hope message on world AIDS day at Kololo which had his Excellence the president, delegates and many other important country men and women in attendance.

The 37- year old media personality and music analyst is set to host yet another season of his king of the mic concert which will be aired live by Next media.

Unlike the previous season,this one is going to be a bit different as it’s more of an HIV awareness show than strictly entertainment.

This show is aiming at ending STIGMA which is one the biggest problem the victims face and yet it can be avoided.

There will be performances from different Ugandan artists and DJs ( the biggest names in the game) as the king of the mic does what he does best.

He will feature his long time friend Dj Roja as the housemates main DJ and rumored Tv presenter lover Carolina Makka as the event host.

We are so proud of our very own and wish him a successful event

Let’s End STIGMA together.