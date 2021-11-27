Aloysius Bugingo, the pastor and founder of Canaan land church (kikoni) as well as Salt media boss has been introduced (traditional marriage) by fellow church member/fiancée, Suzan Makula.

The couple revealed to the congregation during last Sunday service that the ceremony was around the corner. The pastor even invited the lover on stage for the matching practice and promised her marriage after the introduction. He also referred to her as “Suzan Makula Bugingo”.

Finally, the ceremony has taken place today and although it was a public event because Bugingo is a pastor, attendance was strictly by invites only.

Despite being denied divorce by ex- wife Teddy and mother of all his current children who still believed in miracles, the pastor really plans to spend the rest of his life with Suzan as they have started taking the steps.

Sister-in-Christ, Teddy please take heart so that you can heal, let go.

Congratulations to Pastor Bugingo and wife Suzan.