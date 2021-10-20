Singer Weasel Manizo (Douglas Mayanja) has revealed that ever since his best friend Moses Nakintije Ssekibogo aka Mowzey Radio died in 2018, his brother Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleon is the only best friend he has.

Speaking to the presswoman from BBS tv at their Neverland home on Monday, Weasel revealed that since his brother from Goodlyfe died, he has always been abused and minimized by the public and even some fellow artists but his brother Chameleon has always encouraged him to stand strong.

“Everyone has been seeing it, since my brother Radio died I have been in a lot of trouble, abuses and a lot of frustrations but Chameleon has washed my tears. So, let me enjoy this car. Apart from being blood brothers but I and Chameleon are best friends.”

Weasel’s revelation follows Chameleon’s move to gift him a Toyota Land Cruiser two weeks ago. Weasel revealed his joy on his Instagram account thanking his elder brother for thinking about him and sharing his blessings.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

“If we could all share the blessings, what a wonderful world, thank you big bro for sharing your blessing.”

Ever since Radio died, Weasel has not been doing well musically. Because since the death of Radio who was his counterpart, Weasel lost relevance in Uganda’s music industry. However, Chameleon has not stopped looking out for him as his young brother.

Meanwhile, Radio died at Case Hospital in Kampala where he had been admitted after reportedly being beaten into a coma following a fight at De Bar, a local hang-out spot in Entebbe town. He breathed his last on 1st February 2018 at 6:00 am.