Spice Diana has clarified the issue of being referred to as a Nakyeyombekedde (single and contented).

She explained that she is secretly dating someone and will come out publicly when the right time comes because she currently prefers it to be private.

The Nina Omusheshe artists were suspected to be dating last year as rumours circulating after their song collaboration and how close they were for some time.

Ray G got married to a TV presenter, baby mama and friend with whom they have dated for over 3 years in their home town Mbarara and have a nine months child.

Sad, Spice Diana says she will congratulate the happy couple when she meets them and wishes them well.

I think Spice Diana should show us at least her lover’s finger if she is seriously in a relationship like she claims because we prefer practicals to theories.