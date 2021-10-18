The NTV Uganda’s property show hosts who are husband and wife, Edwin Musiime and Christabel Musiime got married last year and are now reaping greatly from their marriage.

The co-presenters were the first to marry while presenting alongside each other on the same station and same show.

As the couple waits for their first baby together, Edwin gifted the expectant mother with a beautiful car (Nissan Murano) which was delivered at their Buziga residence on Saturday.

