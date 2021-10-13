The internet in-laws were too fast in congratulating Pastor Wilson Bugembe for ‘finally considering holy matrimony’. They should have waited a little.

Earlier on Tuesday, a photograph of the pastor and his alleged ‘future wife’ flashing her engagement ring hit the social media and his fans were so excited and happy for him.

Bugembe being one of the few nationwide reknown pastors, but Uganda’s most eligible bachelor pastor, everyone wants to see him off the scene.

The gospel artist being a socialite has constantly been questioned about marriage by almost all platforms that get an interview with him, a question he always puts on hold.

However all the Bugembe marriage news bang was received with cold water after the pastor clarified that the woman in the photo is married someone else.

Bugembe explained that the girl was happily to American husband and the foto was nothing more than Fan’s selfie. They met during his recent visit to US.

He said the photo generated the opposite of actually what he had envisioned.

“I told her to show her ring 💍 so that people can know she’s married,” she told NBS television. However, the pastor insisted he will be revealing his wife when the right time comes.