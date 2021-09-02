A Family has reported a powerful Resident District Commission to Presidency Minister Milly Babalanda for molesting their daughter.

The RDC who recently served as a Resident City Commissioner (RCC) before a recent reshuffle, was reported to the line minister for action, after the RDC frustrated police investigations.

Bitter and frustrated family members have run to Minister for the Presidency Milly Babirye Babalnda seeking justice for their underage daughter who was defiled by one of the most senior Residential District Commissioners (RDC) from Western Uganda. We have authoritatively learned.

Our preliminary findings reveal that the family, who up to now with their identity hidden for security purposes, reported a defilement case at police against the senior Presidential envoy (identity withheld) but the quest for justice has remained elusive since.

It’s been established that the juvenile had been hired to work at the RDC’s residency. The official however shamelessly turned against the young one and started molesting her, something that her parents vigorously protested and sought police intervention.

They also allege that the abnormally arrogant President’s man has provocatively bragged how he is strong enough to frustrate them wherever they go, something that has tickled them to seek fairness higher in despair.

They accuse bosses at Kampala Central Police Station of killing the case.

What’s frustrating according to the offended family members is that despite their repeated appeals to police to bring the errant official to book, he has remained in office as their daughter undergoes the mental anguish and depression caused by the heinous act committed against her.

With the enviably commendable track record on Babalanda in the fight against corruption in the past two months, it remains to be seen whether she will be able to help wipe the tears off the family by reprimanding her RDC.