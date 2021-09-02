Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Uganda, has launched today a campaign to provide relief to less fortunate children that reside in two children’s homes in Kampala.

Dubbed ‘Round Up Your Bill’, the campaign is calling upon shoppers at Carrefour’s two outlets at Metroplex – Naalyaand Oasis Mall to donate by rounding up the totalcost of their items at the cash counterleaving an allocation that will be diverted to the chosen causes. For example, if a shopper’s bill totals to UGX 35,200, they can round it up to UGX 40,000 with the extra amount being allocated to the cause.

Proceeds from the Metroplex store will be donated to Kireka Home for The Children with Special Needs, while proceeds from Oasis Mallwill be handed over to Peculiar Child Care Support in the Kawempe division.

Commenting onthe new campaign, Franck Moreau, Country Manager at Carrefour Uganda said: “As one of the largest hypermarket and supermarket chains in the country, we believe that itis ourresponsibility to not only lead in the areas of innovation and excellent customer experience, but also in the area of supporting our community.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

To continue showing our support towards the prosperity of the community, we are excited and honoured to launch this initiative that will transform the lives of many.”

Totake part inthe donation campaign, customers need to make sure they are shopping at either of the Carrefour hypermarkets located at Metroplex – Naalya or Oasis Mall, and mention that they would like to contribute to the “Round Up Your Bill” initiative at the cash counters.