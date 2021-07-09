Just as not all men are marriage material, not all women are marriage materials too. So gents, before you wife your girlfriend, you need to know if she is marriage material. Life is too short, so it’s necessary you get married to the right woman and enjoy being married.

Below are 12 signs your girlfriend isn’t marriage material

1. YOUR GIRLFRIEND IS SECRETIVE

If you have a girlfriend who is very secretive, she isn’t a wife material. A marriage won’t succeed if partners are secretive and don’t share things with each other. A healthy marriage is one with openness not one with secretive partners.

2. YOUR GIRLFRIEND HATES IT WHEN YOU HANG OUT WITH FRIENDS

A girlfriend who is a wife material understands the importance of friends to a man and doesn’t complain when her man hangs out with friends. A girlfriend who isn’t a wife material would always complain when her boyfriend hangs out with friends as she wants to be the only person in her man’s world.

3. YOUR GIRLFRIEND DOESN’T TRUST YOU

A healthy marriage is one which is built on trust. If you have a girlfriend who doesn’t trust you, then she isn’t a wife material. If your girlfriend can’t trust you no matter how much you try to be trustworthy, then your girlfriend isn’t a wife material.

4. YOUR GIRLFRIEND FINDS FAULT IN EVERYTHING YOU DO

If you have a girlfriend that finds fault in everything you do, then your girlfriend isn’t a wife material. Look brother, it’s difficult being in a marriage in which your wife notices and comments about everything so if your girlfriend has that habit, you better know she isn’t a wife material.

5. YOUR GIRLFRIEND IS DESPERATE ABOUT GETTING MARRIED

When you have a girlfriend who is very desperate to get married, she isn’t a wife material. I know you might be surprised and want to ask why. A woman who is desperate in getting married is being in that relationship with you just because you promised to marry her and not because she is happy to spend the rest of her life with you.

6. YOUR GIRLFRIEND TELLS HER FRIENDS EVERYTHING

You don’t need a wife that tells her friends everything so if your girlfriend is the type that tells her friends everything, then she isn’t a wife material. If she doesn’t know that there are certain things that need to be kept within the confines of a relationship when you are dating, don’t expect her to change when she is married.

7. YOUR GIRLFRIEND USES SEX AS A TOOL

Can you cope with a wife who always uses sex as a tool? If you know you can’t tolerate your wife using sex as a tool to always get what you want, then you ought to know your girlfriend isn’t a marriage material if she always uses sex as a tool to always get what she wants. One thing every guy needs to know is that if you have a woman who knows she can use sex as tool to get whatever she wants, it’s all over for you.

8. SHE IS POOR WITH KIDS

If you don’t plan having kids, then this point won’t appeal to you but if you desire to have kids, then you need to take this point seriously. If your girlfriend is poor with kids, she would definitely be a poor mother. If your girlfriend hates nurturing kids, then she isn’t a wife material.

9. YOUR GIRLFRIEND WANTS THE RELATIONSHIP TO BE ALL ABOUT HER

If your girlfriend wants the relationship to be all about her, then she isn’t a wife material. To have a good marriage, you and your partner have to be partners. Your marriage can’t excel when everything is about what your wife wants and needs. If you have a girlfriend who doesn’t care about your wants and needs but cares only about her wants and needs, then she isn’t a wife material.

10. YOUR GIRLFRIEND DOESN’T SUPPORT YOU

A good wife supports her husband just as a good husband supports his wife so if you have a girlfriend who doesn’t support you, then you need to find someone else who will because your girlfriend isn’t a wife material.

11. YOUR GIRLFRIEND FINDS IT DIFFICULT TO FORGIVE YOU

No marriage can succeed if partners don’t forgive each other. In every relationship, misunderstandings are bound to occur and your partner will sometimes wrong you but partners in healthy relationships learn to forgive each other. If your girlfriend finds it difficult to forgive you and always reminds you of times you wronged her, then she isn’t a wife material.

12. YOUR GIRLFRIEND IS ALWAYS RIGHT

It’s frustrating having a wife who is never wrong. Ask men who have been there and they would tell you it’s obviously very frustrating. So if you have a girlfriend who is never wrong but always right, then she isn’t a wife material. You don’t want to be with a wife who never admits to being wrong.

So ask yourself again, is your girlfriend a wife material?