Convey your loving thoughts to your sweetheart; get him/her on a romantic drive with a sweet love message.

Present your love with a compilation of these top 10 romantic messages that will simply take his/her heart away.

1.”Always remember that God has created spaces in between fingers, to lock your love’s hand in yours thus locking the heart forever.”

2.”Sweetheart, I want to live forever with you, being your smile, your tear and your love. Do not leave me ever.”

3.”Remember me in your good times, remember me in your sad times, remember me in your lonely times, and remember me in your joyful time. Remember me always because I will be always with you, at all moments of life.”

4.”My love, you are special to me and your love makes my love special and brings out the best in me.”

5.”Your love has captured y heart, your thoughts have captured my mind and you have captured my life. Without you, my life seems to be meaningless.”

6.”Sweetheart, you are the soul of my life, come take me in your arms to complete me and my love.”

7.”My mind is always filled with your thoughts, in my dream I always see you, in my heart I always long for you and only you my love.”

8.”I miss your presence by my side, when we are away. The day gets longer and the nights do not seem to end. I miss you truly, madly, and deeply.”

9.”All I ever wanted was a loving and a caring heart, all I ever wanted was a loving heart by my side, all I ever wanted in my dreams is you.”

10. You are my life and essence of my being, you are the world to me I miss you my love whenever you are not with me, I miss your voice, your smile and foremost your love.”