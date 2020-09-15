If you are thirst or hungry, there is no better place in Kampala to wash down your throat in a safe and secure place.

Kabira Country Club, which is fully sanitized and secured against Covid-19 spreading, has come up with an exciting offer for its patrons.

If you buy two, you get one for free at the club’s Bar and Restaurant known as ‘The Pub’.

The offer is available every evening from 4pm to 7pm.

The Pub is a multi-cuisine restaurant with lavish spread food, beer, spirits, signature cocktails and genuine hospitality.

It overlooks the swimming pool and the courtyard. It extends from the restaurant, bar and coffee shop, giving a relaxing outdoor informal dining experience. Its proximity to the playroom and the swimming pool makes it an ideal for all to dine.

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, The Pub offers contemporary delicious dining from its menu and buffet; a mouth-watering array of food from around the world.

If fine dining is something you are seeking with mood lighting and music, it’s on the restaurant’s menu. A simple sit-down buffet? Again, the restaurant will leave you satisfyingly replete.