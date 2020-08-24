By Samuel Katwesigye

Lions Club Kampala Central has donated a water tank to Uganda Youth Aid primary school in Mbuya Kinawataka.

The school began in 1971 by a humanitarian couple Ms Amina Mirembe and her husband Dominic Ssekuye. Since then it has been surviving on donors and aid from different individuals of good will.

The school has been using very dirty water from a nearby stone quarry. The tank has a 500 litre capacity and it is going to be of very great help when the school reopens, to facilitate collection and harvesting of rainwater to aid sanitation and hygiene of pupils.

The school identifies orphans and the underprivileged around the community of Mbuya and lights their embers of education through free education at only a maintenance cost of 14000 shillings. It was at this point that Lions environment committee came up with an idea of donating the water tank.

The club also conducted a tree planting session where a number of fruit trees including Avocado, Mango and Jackfruit to aid fresh air, create shade and offer a balanced diet to these children in need.

In an interview 80-year-old, Amina said donors and volunteers who built structures have enabled her to keep up her dream of helping and brightening the future of her pupils. She thanked the lion’s central club team for the work of identifying and filling the missing gaps in humanitarian work.

She also commended individuals willing to serve for example the current head teacher Mrs. Nankya Connie who is an old girl in the school for her diligent service to a school of 700 pupils.

The Lions Club president Canon Lydia Ibingira said it’s one of their agenda items to identify cases where need that is within their capacity lies and they give back to the community with passion. Lions Central Club has also supported other activities in the country like organizing for blood donation, food supplies, soap and sanitizers to assist in this COVID- 19 era.