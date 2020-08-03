What scared Nita most was the fact that there was no one in the staffroom. The windows were all closed. The door too was closed from the outside. She was all alone and had no friend she could think of that would come to her rescue. Her only hope was to hear the after meal bell ring.

Since it’s was a school’s routine that every after meals, a bell rings, all pupils could line up in their respective classes and wait for their class teacher to make roll calls. Reason behind this was to make sure that no pupil was missing.

So Nita’s prayer was to wait for that time Teacher Maggie called her name and then find out that she was missing. That was her only hope.

Before that time, Nita sat in one of the dark corners in the staffroom, humbled herself in grief and covered her face with her hands as her eyes glistened with tears which later formed a pool of water in her hands.

But before the bell could even ring, Nita heard someone outside the staffroom but she had no courage to ask again for help. She just thought it was Dina’s girl group that had come back to mock her.

But a miracle befell her when the staffroom door went wide open and heard a girl’s voice.

“Nita it’s ok.. please get up”.

That time Nita didn’t even wait for the second call, she just hurriedly hugged the girl tight and cried loud.

The girl comforted her until Nita stopped crying.

But after some minutes when Nita was back to normal, she realised that her hands had made the girl’s uniform wet and when she critically looked in the girl’s face, it was one of Dina’s friends. Nita quickly stepped back and……

To be continued.