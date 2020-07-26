One day as Nita opened her lunch box, she heard someone calling out her name.

“Nita…”.

She was shocked to see Dina, her classmate facing her.

Nita just looked on, and failed to respond because she was scared of everyone in class.

“Nita, you’re needed in the staffroom”, said Dina.

Nita just stood up and started moving without even asking who had called her. She also left her lunch box on the table. That surprised Dina so much. She laughed behind her hands and nodded her head in wonder!

No sooner had Nita reached the staffroom door way than she was pushed inside by her fellow classmates and closed the door from outside.

“I told you girls the task was as easy as a pie”. Dina smiled. The girls rejoiced.

But Sophia one of the girls told them that what they had done was wrong. Dina didn’t give her the chance to explain her point, she just threatened to kick her out of the group in case she thought of helping Nita.

Nita screamed, cried and begged for help. That was her worst nightmare, she was all alone, the door was closed plus all the staff room windows. She had no way out. Her only hope was…… .

To be continued…