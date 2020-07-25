There are different habits that may hinder a lady from getting married. But here, I’m not going to talk about “Habits”of a lady but rather about “Kinds” of Ladies that face late marriage and most times, No Marriage. Below are the four kinds of ladies that faces late marriage and the answers that works :

Note: ( Don’t argue with me unless you know how I hate arguing with the wrong people. People who aren’t open to even listening, who don’t know how to listen, only care about expressing their point of view, can’t respect an opposing viewpoint and/or can’t agree to disagree. So if u want to argue call IGG or Mr Ofwono O) .🤣 ok lets go.

1. The Perfect Lady : Here, the Perfect Lady do not imply that the Lady herself is perfect. But rather, their expectation of their dream man is too high that they kept being selective on the type of man that they want. Most times, the person they love may not like them, and the person that likes them, may not be their love. Those Perfect Ladies always want»»», A Tall, Rich, Caring& Handsome man and if the lady is spiritual, she will be waiting for “God’s Will”. Anyman that misses any of the four qualities ends up being rejected.

Their Problem : The problem such ladies face is that they end up loving the “Container” instead of the “Content”.

The Solution : Accommodate a man who possessat leastt 50% of the qualities you desire, the rest will develop with love.

2. The Beautiful Lady : A beautiful lady is attractive to the eye. They are victims of multiple relationships. Most guys that date beautiful ladies date them for fun. The attractiveness of a lady makes it difficult for her to keep herself for a man. This is because of temptation from men, knocking left, right and centre.

Their Problem : The problem beautiful ladies face is that no one really loves them for who they are but likes their beauty and men doubt their ability to make a good home. This poses a threat for them to marry because most men consider a beautiful lady as a flirt.

The Solution : Have a picture of the kind of man you really want to marry. You are lucky that you are beautiful, because you will get proposals from various kinds of men; so be ready to identify that man whom you like to marry. Be loyal to him. He will be proud to marry you.

3. The Rich-man’s daughter : The rich man’s daughter bask on the euphoria of her father’s wealth. As far as she’s concerned, her father is her hero and no man can replace her father’s love and care. She believes that every man that is running after her is after her father’s wealth. So this makes them unattractive to men. Men are naturally proud and will not like to muddle their hard earned reputation on such an insult.

Their Problem : Most rich men’s daughters marry late or marry the wrong man.

The Solution : The Humility of a rich man’s daughter is her greatest weapon to attract men. Men will naturally be drawn to you, if you are humble. Your beauty is secondary.

4. The Career Woman : These ladies are hardworking, ambitious and successful in life. They may be feminist. They are the champions of this saying, “What a man can do, a woman can even do it better”. Marriage is not their headache but career.

Their Problem : The problem of career women is time management. They run everything in life like business even relationship. Secondly, they always want to be the Boss in all things and this poses a threat to men. The more masculine a lady behaves, the less attractive she is to a man. No man wants to marry another man.

The Solution : Every Career woman, cries in her closet. She prays for a man who will love and treat her like a woman. Your cry is over, woman! Simply be submissive atleast to a man. Avoid arguments with him. And be More feminine in your outlook. These are what you need to make a man marry you.