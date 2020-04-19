Kampala Parents School (KPS) has brought classroom at the comfort of every primary seven candidate.

There’s no more worry about the affected syllabus due to the current #CoronaVirus lockdown that led to the suspension of school operations last month.

Now, one of the best learning centre around town, Kampala Parents School (KPS) through the Ruparelia Foundation has offered to take primary seven pupils back to class on NTV Uganda through live lessons.

Starting next week till the end of the lockdown, these live lessons will be conducted on NTV Uganda from Monday to Friday starting at 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, and on Saturdays, lessons will start on 8:00am to 9:00 am.

This isn’t the first time Ruparelia Foundation has stepped in to help Ugandans amid the outbreak. Recently the foundation offered relief food to vulnerable people who are affected by the lockdown.