Musician Tugume Wycliff commonly known Ykee Benda has fired back at his social media fans who have been pressuring artistes to donate food to the vulnerable people. Benda urged them to first go and ask their pastors who have been collecting a lot of money from them.

Ever-since the government registered a task force team that is supposed to collect food donations and supply it to the poor people, a section of fans on social media have been piling pressure on artistes to also come out and contribute to the government program of supporting the vulnerable Ugandans.

However, according to Benda, fans shouldn’t just come out and force artistes to participate in the noble cause without first pressurising their pastors who been collecting millions from the flocks on a weekly basis yet they are now in hiding and silent.

Benda added that although many artistes have not contributed food and money as the public wants, they have put up songs that have sensitised the masses for free.

“Before you pressure artists for not financially contributing to the COVID19 fight, please first pressure our dear pastors who collect millions every Sunday, we have a number of them not only Pastor Kayanja and Pastor Bujingo who have already contributed.”

“Then able artists too will contribute because actually our music doesn’t pay as you all expect but Eli Oyo yena anaba asobode ajakuwayo kyasobode mumutima mulungi, anaba tasobode its ok still Otherwise thanks to whoever has contributed to the fight with money, food, sensitizing music and anything they gave in, May the almighty bless you 🙏.”-Ykee Benda.