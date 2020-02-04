RelatedPosts No Content Available

Actor Daniel Kaluuya, popularly known for his role in Black Panther is set to hold the premiere of his latest movie ‘Queen and Slim’ in Uganda.

The British actor who traces his origin in Uganda will be in the country for an invite-only red-carpet movie premiere on Valentine’s Day (14th February) at Kingdom Kampala, but organizers have put up only 100 tickets for the lucky ones.

These tickets will be sold on first come first serve basis and they will add up to the invites that have been given out to specific guests. It is said that a certain number will be restricted to attend this movie premiere.

Queen and Slim also features Jamaican actress Jodie Turner Smith and it was first premiered in 2019 in the United States of America (USA) at the American Film Institute and it will be premiered for the second time in Uganda.

Kaluuya told media that he has always wanted to package something for his country people (Ugandans) and this is the reason he had not been in a while but as he returns in a few weeks, he will be premiering one of his latest movies.

Besides his major role in Black Panther, the 30-year-old has featured in several movies such as Get Out, Windows, and Black Mirrors among others. He has been nominated in several international awards like Oscars, Golden Globes Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, BAFTA Awards, among others.