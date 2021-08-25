The 21-year-old shine ya eye housemate Angel who was also the first female housemate to enter the Big Brother house this season has banned current lover Boma from her bed.

The flirting queen had something with housemate Sammie -the director during week one and dumped him the following week.

While explaining the situation to fellow housemates she said that she only wanted to have fun and wasnt about to get involved in anything serious with anyone.

However when new housemates entered the house she made a move on one of them called Micheal after one Saturday party where she tried to seduce him but he rejected her saying “she’s not his type of girl”.

Angel kept using her seductive moves on male housemates like Emmanuel, Michael, Cross and whoever gave her attention which almost brought an end to some relationships for example Emmanuel – Liquorose and Jackie B- Micheal. Luckily enough the Angel issue was solved by both couples.

During one of her dairy sessions Angel told Big Brother that her crush in the house is Cross.

Maria who was the head of house during that week complained to big brother about Angel not having bounderies when she’s around boys that are apparently having relationships in the house. When big brother asked her why she blames Angel and not the men Fly girl responded that “ boys will always be boys “ which big brother responded that since Boys will be Boys – Angel will be Angel.

In the same week ( week 4 ) Angel being Angel got involved in a heated romance with the American actor / model who was the deputy head of house and she seemed to really have been having a good time late in the night when the lights are off.

However when she was having a one on one conversation with fellow housemate JMK on Tuesday after the Dano milk task Angel said Boma is the worst kisser in the house which turns her off and that she wanted him off her bed .

Does Angel seriously get bored with men in house that easily? So far 2 men down, Let’s wait and see who her next victim will be.

By Rheetur N.