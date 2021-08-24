During the live eviction show last Sunday, Ebuka asked Emmanuel why fellow housemates think his relationship with Liquorose was one sided.

“We have an understanding,” Bbn season 6 shine your eye housemate Emmanuel told Ebuka.

Emmanuel has been flirting with a number of females in the house including Angel, JMK, Saskay, Maria, Jackie B among others.

He has also repeatedly told male housemates that he’s just cruising and nothing more. He also denied being married when the housemates jokingly called him if he was a married man back home.

The Emmarose couple has been sharing a bed since week 1, showering together, making joint breakfast, cuddled daily and sometimes kissed.

However Emmanuel continued to play games in his response to Ebuka which pissed Liquorose off because she thought he was going to clear the confusion which he didn’t. This was followed by a late night heated urgument where the Nigerian Instagram sensation asked him if their relationship was really one sided.

However Emmanuel said the love was genuine and promised to act better. Emmanuel knows that he needs the million strong backup of Liquorose fans – never forget White Money advised him to play loyal to her fans and warned him that if he annoys their Queen, they’ll hang him.

The couple got back together and were involved in a heated romance afterwards…