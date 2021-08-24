Big Brother NAIJA 6 shine your eye housemate Liquorose is the new head of house (HoH).

The Alpha female of season six has finally acquired the HOH title which was expected any time because of her determination.

She has always told her house lover Emmanuel before the game of chance challenge that she wanted to win HoH so badly and felt bad whenever she didn’t but still congratulated her fellow housemates who emerged winners.

As HOH she has been given a special treat by showmax and asked her to pick four other housemates that she would like to go with for the movie 🍿 night. Her picks were Maria, Emmanuel, WhiteMoney and Tega.

Liquorose is one of the lucky housemates who have won sponsors tasks back to back.

And she is also the richest female housemate as of now.

Congratulations Liquorose!

Review by Rheetur N.

