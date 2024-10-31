In the world of Ugandan music, young rap sensation Fresh Kid, born Patrick Ssenyonjo, has received a special blessing ahead of his primary exams. Honorable Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, who has been a guiding figure in his life, visited him at Kampala Parents School to deliver a success card. Known for his clever wordplay and sharp responses in interviews, Fresh Kid stormed the music scene in 2018, winning over fans and making his songs a household favorite.

Back when he was just seven, his rapid rise drew attention not only from fans but also from Hon. Nakiwala, then the Minister of Youth and Children Affairs. Concerned about his young age and the late-night performances, she stepped in to ensure he stayed in school and maintained a balance between his studies and music. Through her efforts, Fresh Kid earned a bursary to study at Kampala Parents School, funded by the Ruparelia Foundation.

During her recent visit, Nakiwala praised Fresh Kid’s resilience, devotion, and hard work as he prepares for his exams. Her success card, featuring a photo from their first meeting and a recent one, was a touching gesture that left the young star beaming with excitement.

In her message, she thanked Fresh Kid’s father, known as “Fresh Daddy,” for his ongoing support and dedication. She assured Fresh Kid that the government stands by him as he looks toward secondary school and beyond.

The young rapper expressed gratitude for Hon. Nakiwala’s mentorship and the opportunity to study at Kampala Parents, vowing to excel in his exams and make everyone proud.