Mpiima Music born ‘’Mpiima Johnson’’. His Music and Entertainment contents have won him an enormous following and deals with brands.

In building a career, there is that one thing or something that will lead you wherever you want to go.

In the music industry, it is usually a collabo or a hit single. For rising artist Mpiima Music also Known by real name ‘’Mpiima Johnson’’, it is the latter.

Mpiima Music, is a versatile musician and digital creator who broke through the entertainment industry during the COVID-19 lock in 2020.

Born on December 12, 1995, Mpiima is a multi-faceted talent known for his other skills as a songwriter, actor, editor, and producer. Currently, he is signed to Mpiima Music Records. His musical style encompasses Afro-pop, raga, and dancehall, with lyrics in both Luganda and English.

Mpiima’s music and content creation journey and why

Transitioning from his previous role as an actor, digital and content creating, and comedy videos, Mpiima embarked on his professional music journey at the age of 25 in 2020. His breakthrough came with his debut single “Tek You Out,” followed by collaborations like “Awana Love” with T-RYMZ.

Mpiima’s creative output extends beyond music into various forms of content creation, including writing music, entertainment content, performing arts, and acting. He finds joy in bringing his concepts to life and witnessing them evolve from ideas into something that resonates with people. He appreciates the role he plays in the creative process and values staying relevant to current trends.

Mpiima breaking boundaries in the world of Music and creation?

Mpiima’s boundary-pushing approach is evident in his willingness to share his creations publicly, showcasing his artistry without reservation.

He embraces events and concerts as opportunities for content generation, keeping up with trends and maintaining an appealing presence. Engaging with his audience on platforms like Facebook plays a pivotal role in his interaction and content strategy.

Songs like Tek You Out, For De Love, Awana Love, Omukwano among others are already enjoying the airplay and are featured on almost all Ugandan music count downs. He is also renowned for writing songs for great music outfits and music labels.

Mpiima’s influence extends beyond local success as he facilitates collaborations between Ugandan musicians, expanding the horizons of local talent. By organizing workshops and business gatherings, he professionalizes the music industry, digital creations, equipping brands and artists with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in the digital world. Mpiima’s vision is to create a sustainable environment for digital and content creation, Ugandan artists to compete on a global scale, solidifying Uganda’s position as a hub of musical and digital innovation.

Mpiima Music’s transformative influence is evident in the success of renowned Ugandan musicians and producers like T-rymz, Grenade music, Maggie Mpiima, Jotie Music, Harina Love, RA Avenue Music and brands including Wakanda mobile saloon, MPM music group Uganda through digital creations Their careers and brands have been propelled by Mpiima’s guidance and support, solidifying his position as a leading figure in the industry. Mpiima’s legacy will endure as a testament to the limitless potential of the digital age and his unwavering commitment to the growth and recognition of Ugandan artists.

Mpiima Music has successfully revolutionized Ugandan music and creating foundations for upcoming artists. Mpiima Johnson has also not only revolutionized entertainment industry but has also managed to successfully create a Record Label company and a musical band including RA Avenue records, RA Avenue Music that has successfully managed to give different artists a platform to explore themselves to different audiences across Africa.

Singer and songwriter: His genre includes Afro pop, raga, and dancehall, with a blend of Luganda and English.

Actor: He has acted in skits, stage performances and comedy videos.

Digital content creator: Mpiima makes videos and posts on social media.

Entertainment writer: Mpiima writes entertainment contents, music and performing arts.

Digital marketing: Mpiima uses music platforms to distribute artists music to sportify, Facebook, Amazon etc.

Music producer: Mpiima produces, writes music, and records music.

Mpiima Music earning from music and entertainment

As an artist signed to Mpiima Music Records, Mpiima earns through his music and stage performances. He also collaborates with brands for influence and content creation, having partnered with names like Grenade Music and more. Additionally, he utilizes social media platforms and distributes music on digital platforms like Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Deezer, and Google, enhancing his or others visibility and branding.

Mpiima Music’s future Approach

Outside Mpiima’s professional pursuits,

Mpiima’s hobbies include singing, stage performances, content creation, songwriting, and participation in church activities. Mpiima’s passion and dedication to craft continue to drive success as both a music artist, digital creator, actor, writer, producer in the world of entertainment.