The verbal battle between Robert Kayanja of Miracle Center in Rubaga and Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga of Christian Life Church Ministries Makerere-Kavule has gone beyond simple doctrinal disagreements to include personal insults and family issues.

The son of Pastor Kayanja, Robert Kayanja Junior, stepped up to defend his family’s dignity and keep his mother, Jessica Kayanja, out of the argument, which escalated emotions to a new level.

Robert Kayanja Junior’s passionate intervention represents a wider social expectation of respect for women in addition to familial devotion. He makes a strong moral statement when he declares that “real men don’t threaten, touch, beat, or insult women,” denouncing any attempt to hurt or defame women, especially his own mother.

He serves as a strong reminder of the repercussions of going over that line and the possible retaliation to Pastor Ssenyonga with his warning. “Don’t do it, real men don’t threaten, touch or beat or insult women. You are creating an undoing for your life. You can pay bloggers but Kayanja men don’t fear anything on social media. You can attack me but leave my mother alone.”

Junior then asked Ssenyonga to get the notion of assaulting his mother out of his brain. “My father is a quiet, caring, and extremely pleasant man, but I’m telling you once that I’m not my father. I’m not going to accept that garbage without responding!”

The fundamental disagreement between Pastor Ssenyonga and Pastor Kayanja centers on grave accusations of wrongdoing, more especially, claims that Pastor Kayanja participated in improper activities. Along with negatively impacting the two pastors’ relationship, these accusations have also raised questions about their individual ministries and congregations.

Legal proceedings are involved, which adds to the complexity of the matter as each party fiercely defends their innocence and accuses the other of planning hostile attacks.

The fact that their dispute is public not only highlights the personal hostility between Pastor Ssenyonga and Pastor Kayanja, but it also highlights larger problems in the religious community. The conflicting egos and interests highlight the difficulty of upholding moral authority and integrity in the midst of hardship, as well as the complexity of religious leadership.

Essentially, the family’s involvement—especially Robert Kayanja junior’s defense of his mother—brings a painful element to the ongoing struggle by emphasizing the deeply buried emotions and personal stakes involved. It is unclear at this point in the verbal conflict if the evangelical community in Kampala will resolve itself or continue to escalate.