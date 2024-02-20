While in an interview with one of the prominent entertainment journalists Kasuku, Patrick Idringi commonly known as Salvador revealed that the dynamic changes occurring within the comedic realm, raising tear-jerking questions about the essence of humor and its presentation in different settings.

According to Salvador, the traditional theater setting has long been synonymous with comedy, providing a platform for performers to showcase their wit and charm before a captive audience. He added that within these hallowed halls, comedians honed their craft, meticulously crafting their routines and mastering the art of timing to elicit laughter and applause.

However, the rise of comedy in bars marks a departure from this established norm, offering a more casual and unstructured environment for comedic expression. While some embrace this shift as a democratization of comedy, Salvador contends that it has come at the expense of its artistic integrity where now only half baked comedians who are good at profanities can perform.

“Back in the days, we were moving along well. However, when comedy transitioned from theaters to bars, that’s where every problem in comedy began. We used to perform comedy in places like Theater Labonita—venues that were comedy-friendly. Unfortunately, we shifted to bars because that’s where the paying audience is. As a result, comedians had to adapt to what pleases bar patrons. This is where we’ve lost it all, because in bars, a lot of things change,” he said.

When comedians realized that their art is losing value, they decided to bring it back into organized places like the current venue of the Comedy Store but according to Salvador nothing changed, it was just a change of venue but the real comedy had lost the cruft, professionalism and the real aura of comedy since it has been already turned into something else because that’s what the paying audience want.

Places like where Comedy Store is hosted are known to have a convivial atmosphere that present a stark contrast to the polished veneer of theaters, fostering an intimate connection between comedians and their audience.

However, Salvador argues that such intimacy has not necessarily translated into a deeper appreciation for comedic craftsmanship. Instead, he suggests that the informality of bar settings has led to a dilution of comedic standards, with performers relying more on shock value and cheap laughs rather than the nuanced humor and clever wordplay characteristic of traditional theatrical comedy.

“We imported that same diluted comedy into the organized venues, and it brought along its audience. I remember attending one of these shows where a comedian delivered a clever joke, but the audience remained silent. Why? Because the demand from consumers leans towards vulgarity, where comedians rely on crassness for laughs. That’s why I can’t fault MC Mariachi; he’s simply catering to what the paying audience desires, and that’s what gets them laughing,” he added.

Introduction of musicians in comedy shows:

Salvador argues that the inclusion of musicians in comedy shows has eroded the true essence of comedic art. He observes that contemporary audiences have come to expect musical performances in comedy events, blurring the lines between the two forms of entertainment. This trend, according to Salvador, detracts from the genuine enjoyment of comedy and undermines its core purpose. He suggests that a return to the traditional format, devoid of musical interludes, is necessary to restore the integrity of comedy as an art form.

“A comedy show has to be a comedy show; you will never see any musician there. Unfortunately, those things are the ones now which people are used to. On a sad note, that’s the trend now, and it’s going to take some good time for the people to realize that comedy is so much enjoyable without musicians. And this will only work if we go back to the default setting,” he said.

However, according to him, there is a sigh of hope because real lovers of comedy do still exist and find it in theaters like the National Theatre where Fun Factory is hosted every Thursday.

“People who really love quality comedy are the ones who go to the theaters; that’s why Fun Factory is there. As for me, I promised myself never to do bar comedy unless I’m supporting a friend,” he said.