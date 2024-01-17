Renowned drama actor John Ssegawa has shared that the day his mentor Charles James Ssenkubuge became a Born-again Christian, he lost his legendary aura and his status as one of the most respected figures in the art industry.

According to Ssegawa, after Ssenkubuge’s conversion, he started associating with people whom he considered beneath him in terms of status and quality. This deliberately soiled his legacy and made him look like a nobody.

In the illustrious world of drama and theatre, Ssenkubuge and his group Bakayimbira stood as legendary actors, commanding respect and admiration from both their peers and audiences alike.

Their on-stage chemistry was unparalleled, and their off-stage camaraderie was the stuff of legends. However, the harmony within this theatrical partnership took an unexpected turn when Ssenkubuge, the revered mentor, underwent a profound transformation by embracing a born-again Christian identity.

During an interview with one of the local YouTube media channels, Ssegawa revealed that legends like Andrew Benon Kibuuka also accept that the metamorphosis that accompanied Ssenkubuge’s newfound faith brought about a noticeable shift in his behaviour, leaving many bewildered and disoriented, particularly within the close-knit community of fellow actors.

Ssegawa added that once a figure of unwavering respect, Ssenkubuge now found himself facing disapproval and disrespect even from individuals who were once considered ‘low-life’ in the eyes of society. It is against this backdrop that Ssegawa, his longtime collaborator and mentee, made a poignant declaration: the day Ssenkubuge became born-again marked a pivotal moment that shattered the foundation of trust and faith in their mentor-disciple relationship.

“You know, Mr. Ssenkubuge’s predicament began when he embraced being born-again! It pains me to say this about my mentor, the highly respected actor. I don’t understand how he ended up in his current situation, sharing platforms with individuals who have nothing to lose. He has been manipulated by nobodies who now disrespect him like he’s nobody,” he lamented.

He added, “I have known him since I was young, and we have been together. However, the day he embraced Christianity and became born again, he left Simba FM and started a church that eventually failed. Now, he is on some local TV, sharing a program with someone who, frankly, isn’t even worthy to speak when he talks. I don’t understand why he can’t return to the theatre, where we still have many plays to act in and write. It seems like he has been manipulated, and whatever he says now reflects his former stage name ‘siasa.’

Ssegawa’s compelling narrative unravels amidst the aftermath of the recently alleged attempted assassination targeting Pastor Aloysius Bugingo, the esteemed leader of House of Prayer Ministries. The public is fervently asserting that Ssenkubuga’s recount of the entire scenario is nothing short of a typical fabrication.

The controversy surrounding the incident has intensified, with Ssenkubuga’s statements facing heightened scrutiny and scepticism from a sceptical public eager for clarity and truth. The unfolding drama is creating a charged atmosphere, with individuals and media outlets closely dissecting the details of the alleged assassination attempt and questioning the veracity of Ssenkubuga’s version of events.