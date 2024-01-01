The Enkuuka festival, this year was dubbed ‘Enkuuka Tobongoota’ an annual celebration deeply rooted in Ugandan culture organized in the Buganda Kingdom’s place Mengo

Enkuuka festival has long been a cornerstone of communal joy, artistic expression, and cultural heritage where artists across the country are given a chance to perform.

Dating back to ancient times, this vibrant event has thrived in its ability to unite people through music, dance, and storytelling and people especially Baganda get to learn more about their folks and norms this is through the grand finale of ‘Entanda ya Buganda’ where the winner goes with a plot of land.

However, amidst its successes, the festival has faced its share of challenges, particularly in protecting artists from instances of violent humiliation at the hands of the audience.

The festival’s triumphs are evident in its ability to preserve traditional Ugandan arts and provide a platform for local talents to showcase their skills. Enkuuka has been instrumental in promoting cultural understanding and fostering a sense of pride among Ugandans, both locally and within the diaspora.

Its colourful displays of music and dance serve as a testament to the richness of Uganda’s diverse heritage, drawing crowds from far and wide to partake in this cultural extravaganza.

Yet, within this celebration of culture, some unfortunate incidents have marred the festival’s reputation. Shockingly, a few artists have faced violence and humiliation from sections of the audience.

In the most recent iteration of the festival, artists like Sheebah Karungi faced significant challenges during their performances, impacting the celebratory transition into the new year for music enthusiasts. Sheebah shared her experience of anticipation, eagerly awaiting her turn to grace the stage.

However, as soon as she commenced her performance, technical issues disrupted the sound system, coinciding with disturbances escalating into fights on stage. Despite her efforts to engage the crowd without adequate sound support, the situation became untenable, leading her to eventually leave the stage.

Ray G, one of Western Uganda’s esteemed singers, encountered the same distressing situation where his performance was marred by a disturbing incident. As he stepped onto the stage to commence his act, he faced a barrage of objects thrown in his direction, preventing him from completing his performance peacefully.

Other artists, like Omukunja Atasera and his partner King Sheebah, also fell victim to the aggression of disgruntled attendees during the same event. They faced a distressing situation as bottles were thrown at them, disrupting their performances and endangering their safety amidst the hostility of the crowd.

Despite efforts to create a safe and respectful environment, instances of disrespect and mistreatment toward performers have surfaced, causing distress and raising concerns about the festival’s ability to safeguard its participants.

The incidents, often sparked by disagreements or misunderstandings, have underscored the need for improved security measures and increased awareness among attendees about respecting the performers.

Ensuring the safety and dignity of artists must be a priority for the festival’s organizers to maintain Enkuuka’s essence as a celebration of cultural expression and unity.

Efforts to address these issues include enhanced security protocols, educational initiatives aimed at fostering mutual respect among festival-goers, and collaborative dialogues involving artists, organizers, and the community.

These steps are crucial in creating a supportive and secure environment where artists can freely express themselves without fear of mistreatment or humiliation.

The Enkuuka festival stands at a crossroads, balancing its achievements in promoting culture with the imperative to address and rectify the incidents tarnishing its reputation. While its successes are evident in its cultural significance and ability to bring people together, the festival must confront its failures in safeguarding artists against violence and humiliation.

As the festival evolves, its commitment to cultural celebration and the well-being of its participants must go hand in hand. By fostering an environment of respect and inclusivity, Enkuuka can continue to flourish as a cherished celebration of Ugandan heritage, ensuring that artists are revered and protected during this annual extravaganza. Apart from those few crystals, the Nkuuka Tabongoota was a wonderful success.