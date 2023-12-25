As we revel in the festive season, the words “Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year” echo around us. Today, on the climax of this joyous occasion, millions share this sentiment. But have you ever pondered why these specific words became the holiday greeting?

Why isn’t it common to wish someone a “Festive Christmas” or a “Merry New Year”? Why is Christmas the one that’s inherently “merry” when other celebrations don’t carry the same adjective? After all, you don’t often wish someone a “Merry Birthday,” and “Merry Hanukkah” or “Merry Ramadan” are not commonly heard. What’s the rationale behind this linguistic tradition?

While “Happy Easter” and “Happy Birthday” are commonplace, the use of “merry” in “Merry Christmas” adds a unique touch. The origin of the term “merry” in this context is uncertain, but various intriguing theories exist.

Interestingly, “Happy Christmas” is not entirely obsolete. It still finds usage, and this persistence is attributed to the connotation of “happy” being associated with a higher class, while “merry” had ties to the exuberance of the lower classes. The royal family favored “Happy Christmas,” and this preference influenced others. Queen Elizabeth, for instance, continues to extend a “Happy Christmas” to her citizens each year.

However, “Merry Christmas” has roots dating back to at least 1534, as seen in a letter from Bishop John Fisher to Thomas Cromwell, chief minister to Henry VIII. The 1500s also introduced the English carol “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” further embedding the phrase in holiday tradition.

According to vocabulary.com, being merry signifies being happy in a lively, festive manner. Merry events involve celebrations, parties, and games, and those partaking in them exude happiness, jauntiness, and a readiness to frolic. The term encompasses a lively and joyous atmosphere, evident in the exuberant spirit of a “merry-making.”

Historians and linguists posit that “happy” primarily describes an internal emotional state, while “merry” is more of a behavioral descriptor, indicating something active and perhaps even boisterous. The evolution of these words led to the waning use of “merry” as an individual term in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Therefore, when we hear “Merry Christmas” today, it carries a sentimental resonance. The standalone term “merry” now invokes thoughts of December 25th and the festive joy associated with this special time of the year.