In order to address the mounting taxation issues plaguing the entertainment industry in Uganda, renowned comedian Salvador has stepped into the limelight, urging fellow artists to join forces against the Uganda Revenue Authority’s (URA) perceived discriminatory tax policies targeting Comedy Store shows.

With a resounding call to action, the son from Ombokolo’s vocal stance seeks to unite the artistic community in a concerted effort to challenge what many perceive as an unfair imposition on their craft.

Salvador, a prominent figure in Uganda’s modern comedy scene, in a video seen on social media, has become a vocal advocate for change within the entertainment sector. His rallying cry against the URA’s taxation practices on Comedy Store events reflects the growing discontent among artists grappling with the burden of escalating taxes that impede their ability to thrive.

In the same video, Salvador is seen expressing deep concern over the detrimental impact these taxes have on the industry’s growth, and calls on artists from diverse creative realms to challenge the perceived inequities and push for a fairer taxation framework that supports rather than hinders artistic endeavours.

“No musician can hold a show every week! But Muhangi gives them a platform and they charge him exorbitant fees a musician in Comedy Store is paid between 6 and 10 million, yes they deserve the money but not for a local investor. This man invests in other people but instead of giving him flowers the tax regime comes and taxes every receipt of every person who enters,” he said.

He took proactive steps by calling out directly Eddy Kenzo, the President of the Uganda Musician Federation, urging restraint and deliberation. Salvador appealed to Kenzo, emphasizing the importance of a strategic approach, advising against immediate rallying of federation members in the fight against the unjust taxation on Comedy Store events.

Aware of the influence Kenzo holds within the music community, Salvador underscored the necessity of a coordinated and calculated effort, suggesting that premature action might dilute the impact of their collective advocacy.

“To you Mr Eddy Kenzo, yes the president of the Federation, I know this may not make any sense right now but shortly comedy is going be something in this country, we are still getting there. When you have an opportunity mention a ward or two on these unfair taxes. All the artists under the Federation have stepped on the Comedy Store stage.”

At the heart of Salvador’s impassioned plea lies the recognition that the entertainment industry serves as a cultural cornerstone and economic driver for Uganda.

His call for solidarity transcends individual interests, emphasizing the need for collective action to address systemic challenges faced by artists across the nation. Salvador’s initiative not only spotlights the taxation hurdles faced by Comedy Store events but also catalyzes broader discussions regarding the relationship between the government’s tax policies and the sustainability of Uganda’s vibrant entertainment landscape.