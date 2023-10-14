Pivoting in Heels has unveiled The Coffee Table book, highlighting the extraordinary feats and impact of formidable women, not only in Uganda but on the African continent at large.

The unveiling of this empowering book, themed ‘Reimagining Connections: Navigating Change in a Digital World’, occurred during a press briefing on October 13th at Sign Cuisine Restaurant and Bar in Naguru, Kampala.

It is crucial to recognize the glaring underrepresentation of women in entrepreneurial pursuits, both in Africa and worldwide, in contrast to men. This inequality stems from various challenges.

The book is therefore designed as a solution to these hurdles, showcasing inspiring narratives and profiles of accomplished and influential women in Uganda.

It underscores their resilience, ambition, and forward-thinking approach, with a primary goal of highlighting the potency of women and their capacity to effect substantial change for a brighter future.

Additionally, it seeks to provide crucial insights to dismantle barriers hindering women’s involvement in business. This, in turn, aims to inspire a greater number of women to actively pursue empowerment, akin to their male counterparts, thereby bridging the gender gap.

The unveiling event served as a prelude to the grand launch of the book, scheduled for October 17th at Le Chatea, Quality Hill Hotel in Kabalagala, which will convene over 150 delegates.

Professor Maggie Kigozi, a member of the Board of Directors of Crown Beverages and Former Head of Uganda Investment Authority, will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural Coffee Table Book Launch.

Her wealth of expertise and experience will offer invaluable insights into the hurdles faced by women in leadership and provide strategies for navigating change in the digital age.

While addressing the press, Ms. Remmie Male, the Country Director of Pivoting in Heels, Uganda, expressed her enthusiasm for this significant gathering and underscored the importance of celebrating the remarkable accomplishments of influential female African leaders.

“So Bang Magazine, True Love, and Drum came together to brainstorm how they could synergize with powerful women all across Africa. They managed to form a consortium of some of us. I, Remmie Male, was fortunate to represent Uganda. Yeah, I hope I’m representing you,” she affirmed.”

She also acknowledged the support of Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni, the First Lady of the Republic of Uganda, for her office approving and gracefully receiving their request for her to write the foreword when she was engaged in her office, at the Ministry of Education and Sports, situated at Embassy house. Tickets for the official launch of the Coffee Table Book at Le Chateau Quality Hill hotel are now available, with prices set at 200,000= for individual tickets, 1.5Million for a table of 5, and 2.5Million for a table of 10.

This event will offer an opportunity for women from diverse backgrounds to connect, share experiences, and forge lasting partnerships. Mr. Kenneth Agutamba, the Head of Reputation and Communications at Stanbic Bank, commended Pivoting in Heels for providing a platform to highlight the great work done by women in Uganda.

“In the quest to drive Uganda’s growth, women have a vital role to play; Pivoting in Heels provides a good platform to share the positive impact of their work and Stanbic Bank is proud to associate with this initiative,” said Agutamba.

Pivoting in Heels’ Outreach Strategy to Avail Information in the Book to Grassroots Women

Ms. Remmie Male highlighted that they have crafted a novel approach to disseminate vital information in this book, via technology.

She explained that they have conducted interviews with these women, and the recorded content will be disseminated across diverse platforms, encompassing those tailored to specific countries, the overarching African global platform, as well as their individual channels.

She further emphasized that these narratives are crafted in accessible languages, such as English. Furthermore, Ms. Male indicated that they intend to share this content with organizations like the Women of Valor Foundation, which actively engages with women at the grassroots level.

Enhancing Financial Literacy Among Grassroot Women

Ms. Male also stated that the partnership they forged with Stanbic Bank, known as “Stanbic for Her,” aims to equip these women with sound business management practices and enhance their financial literacy.

This is intended to enable them to effectively utilize the funds obtained from their businesses.

With the launch of this Coffee Table Book, Pivoting in Heels is poised to make a tangible impact in bridging the gender gap in the entrepreneurial landscape, providing a beacon of empowerment for women seeking to forge their path in the business world.