Two decades ago, Hip Hop artist Daniel Kigozi popularly known as Navio began a remarkable musical journey in the game of Hip Hop music.

In the heart of the music world, an event was born ‘’20 Years of Navio concert’ that would go on to redefine the very essence of melody and rhythm of Uganda’s Hip Hop music.

Over the weekend the long-waited concert took place at Sheraton Hotel Gardens in which the legendary Hip Hop artist Navio truly expressed and displayed his magical electrifying energies putting up versatile rapper verses with full range bar codes that really defined the theme of the concert.

Coming on the stage, in the excited faces of hundreds of audiences, Navio transported them back to that magical inception – a moment that not only etched itself into the annals of musical history but also forged an unbreakable bond between performer and his loyal audience.

Performing a number of songs, Navio took his joyous audience in nostalgic moments of unravelling the stories that left them breathless. A respectful standing ovation was made to him by his fellow rappers and artists such as The Mith, Bobi Wine paying tribute to the power and energy of his 20 years of journey doing music that has transcended times, touching hearts and souls in ways only harmonious melodies can and driving Hip Hop music on his back.

Navio’s concert whose Platinum sponsor was Hennessy divinely came into place as Ugandan rappers were celebrating 50 years of the existence of Hip Hop Music. In Uganda Navio, the giant and the King of Hip Hop music in Uganda put up over 200 songs including international collaborations he has done with international artists. In the concert, he performed the top cream of 27 songs, and indeed the selectors knew the best tastes of Navio’s royal fans because every song was a hive of joy to the audiences.

Among, the top cream, Navio performed included; Ngalo, Njogereza, and Nawuliranga, featuring Kata, Hammadi and Bugum. Nawuliranga on its own truly displayed the uniqueness of Uganda’s Hip Hop from the rest of the world, It also displayed Africa’s classical music scale due to its instrumental arrangements.

Another classic that left no one seated was ‘Mr. DJ’ which gave a chance to audience to again hear and feel the unique voices of Uganda’s music maestros such as Viboyo and Vampino.

Flex D’Pepper a new talent in the game of Hip Hop in Mwana weka with Navio was also a great ingredient in the concert. Another cream that pulled the magical series of chants and praises was the former Blue 3 member Lilian Mbabazi whose performance was also another great piece of memory, and surely whoever attended must write it down in their memory books.

Other artists performed included, The Mith, Lyrical G, Young Mulo, and many others.

Also, being a Hennessy brand ambassador, Navio shares some values with the brand. He never stops and he never settles and for twenty years, he has delivered. That is the main reason why Maison Hennessy invited Navio to join a specially selected group of top international artists in celebrating Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary in New York City in July this year, anchored by Hip Hop icon Nostradamus commonly known as Nas.