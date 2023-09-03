A serene and sacred setting backed by a symphony of faith and devotion filled the atmosphere of Zoe Grounds at Kigo-Lwaza as thousands of people from all corners of the world gathered to celebrate and honour the Prophet of God, Prophet Elvis Mbonye.

One will be right to say Prophet Elvis Mbonye’s 2023 Honor Celebration transcended a series of international boundaries in Africa, Asia USA, Europe and the Caribbean. The celebration demonstrated a huge sense of unity and a purpose as to why the Remnant Revolution and friends of Zoe Fellowship Ministries must celebrate the Prophet of God.

Prophet Elvis Mbonye’s 2023 Honor Celebration that took place on Friday night also proved to watchers that in a world often marked by divisions and differences, there exists a timeless tradition that unites the hearts and souls of people from all walks of life which is ‘the Honor Day of every 1st September’.

The celebration also served as a beacon of hope and inspiration to Remnants and others who attended because it was a momentous experience that invited whoever attended to set aside their daily concerns and immerse themselves in a profound spiritual experience.

The celebration was commenced by a strong praise from Zoe Melody whose performance was truly captivating and delivered a soul-stirring experience. They demonstrated an incredible art arrangement that combined the harmonious blend of voices, impeccable precision, and heartfelt emotion that made them deliver a musical masterpiece that was totally spirit-filled.

Performances

Performances were fantastic commencing with the gospel Hip Hop gladiator Ruyonga who displayed his versatile musical skills flowing effortlessly between rap verses with strong bar codes and melodic choruses, incorporating elements of gospel leaving no one seated.

His powerful lyricism helped him a lot to convey messages of hope, faith, redemption, and the transformative power of God’s love to the audience, a move that ignited joy in the face of whoever was on that ground.

The Kenyan DJ ‘Son of Nation’ also pulled the audience with a deep and diverse knowledge of music across different genres and eras. His skills in understanding the nuances of beats, melodies, and harmonies, enabled him to select and mix tracks that resonated with the celebration of the day plus the audience.

The American Christian musician and worship leader Paul Wilbur climaxed the performance and indeed his worship brought down the heavens to Zoa grounds. His proficient worship and exceptional musicality in using his voice and instrument stirred up the congregation into the realm of pure worship.

Paul Wilbur who was a guest and a major worshiper performed a number of songs singing with passion and skill. His keen sense of pacing, knowing when to uplift with joyful expressions and when to lead in moments of introspection and reverence was such an amazing display and this contributed a lot to a cohesive and meaningful worship session.

Who attended

A number of international guests came from the United States, Ghana, Kenya and many other countries, Politicians, Musicians, religious leaders, prominent journalists and celebrities also attended this wonderful event. The Pentecostal fraternity was represented by Dr. Simeon Kayiwa, and the Anglican church was represented by Rev. Steven Bamutungire.

The attendees’ outfits were also a symphony of tasteful colour palettes, fabrics, and designs, with each individual radiating confidence and grace in their ensemble. From the gentlemen in impeccably tailored suits and sharp ties to the ladies in exquisite dresses or pantsuits, every aspect of their attire was well-coordinated and thoughtfully chosen.

Accessories were carefully selected to complement their outfits, adding a touch of individuality while still adhering to the event’s overall aesthetic. The attendees’ hair, makeup, and grooming were flawless, reflecting an unwavering commitment to looking their absolute best.

Prophet Elvis Mbonye

The arrival of the man of God whom the Remnants were celebrating was a grand spectacle, filled with anticipation and excitement. As the designated time neared, the venue’s entrance was adorned with a resplendent red carpet that stretched out like a scarlet river, leading to his golden chair.

His arrival was signalled by the soft hum of Range Rovers approaching in a min-convoy of sleek, polished vehicles, gleaming under the warm glow of spotlights, making its way towards the main stage. Each car was a symbol of elegance and sophistication, chauffeurs dressed in smart uniforms ensuring a seamless and dignified arrival.

As the first car pulled up to the red carpet, the crowd erupted into applause, their excitement palpable. The Man of God emerged, gracefully stepping out of the vehicle. His presence was commanding, and his attire exuded regal charm, befitting his esteemed status. A huge appraise fell over the crowd as he walked along the red carpet and golden pathway while cameras captured every moment of his majestic movement up to his golden chair.

The combination of the red carpet, the procession of luxurious cars, the band and Fireworks created an unforgettable and enchanting ambience. It was a scene of pure glamour and prestige, setting the tone for a truly extraordinary event in honour of the Prophet of God, Elvis Mbonye.

In his honour speech, he thanked his congregation for honouring the prophet of God and promised them that their coming would not go in vain. “Today this moment of honoring the prophet of God, get ready for God to take you to the next level..”

Breaking the Curse of Uganda

Paul Wilbur who is a Jew, his speech was not expected however, it was one of the most remarkable things that birthed new joy to whoever attended and listened to this speech.

In his speech, he said, “…… The president invoked the curse in Genesis12:3 by capturing those 100 Jews, as I was in prayers 10 days ago, the Lord spoke to me and said ‘Tell Uganda as they receive you, the curse has been broken!’…… and now you are free as a nation to prosper and receive the blessing of God…..” His speech left a lasting impression and a new wave of hope, joy and happiness to whoever heard and this climaxed the celebration as the Prophet of God cut the cake to serve his people.

Prophet Elvis Mbonye’s 2023 Honor Celebration was a captivating and memorable experience for whoever attended, It was not only praise and worship but it also provided valuable insights and connections and unity.