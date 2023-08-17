Known by his stage name Navio, hip-hop legend Daniel Kigozi will on September 2 take his fans through a night of celebrating his 20 years in the music industry at an event that will be held at the Kampala Sheraton Gardens.

The event dubbed ’20 years of Navio’ will be produced by Talent Africa Group and will take concertgoers on a captivating journey through Navio’s musical evolution, as he performs a harmonious mix of timeless classics and contemporary gems.

Speaking to the media in Kampala on August 16, Navio thanked the partners and sponsors for sharing a common vision of promoting Ugandan arts and culture on a global scale.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every sponsor, promoter and media house that has lent their unwavering support to the ’20 Years of Navio’ concert. This milestone marks a remarkable journey that has shown me that it’s not always about being the most talented, but it’s about connecting with the community,” he said.

He promised to give his fans a night to remember with his hits in celebration of the milestone he has achieved over time.

“I am anticipating a show that will be nothing short of amazing. I hope to be remembered as a Rubaga boy who embraced music and cherished his country. Let’s celebrate this milestone together!”

‘20 Years of Navio’ transcends being a mere concert; it is a tribute to Navio’s legacy and the culmination of years of innovation, artistry, and dedication.

A true trailblazer of Ugandan music, Navio has consistently pushed boundaries across genres over the past 20 years. Seamlessly blending hip-hop, Afrobeat, and rap, he has amassed a global following, becoming an emblem of enduring artistry.

With Navio’s magnetic stage presence complemented by the collective talents of these exceptional performers, the event guarantees an immersive and captivating entertainment spectacle.