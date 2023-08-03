GOtv, a leading digital television service provider, has announced a special package named “GOtv Supa,” tailored specifically to cater for the passionate soccer fans.

With exclusive access to live matches, highlights, and analysis, this new offering promises to keep soccer lovers at the edge of their seats.

Inaugurating on August 12th, the 2023/24 premier league season will captivate die-hard fans who will be eagerly watching their beloved players in action, courtesy of this exciting package.

In a press release accessed by this website, the company executives announced an excellent opportunity for subscribers to connect, subscribe, and upgrade to access the top football stars like Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Arsenal’s midfield sensation Declan Rice, and Manchester United’s striker Marcus Rashford as they compete for honors in the world’s most watched league.

With access to over 70 channels and an expanded World of Champions offering, subscribers can enjoy a wide range of thrilling football action and various sports on dedicated channels.

Moreover, GOtv Supa+ goes beyond sports, providing the latest blockbuster movies and series fresh from Hollywood, ensuring a constant stream of quality programming for subscribers to enjoy on channels like M-Net Movies, Studio Universal, and Disney.

Rinaldi Jamugisa, the Head of PR and Corporate Affairs at MultiChoice Uganda, stated, “Dive into your favorite shows on E! Entertainment, indulge in animated adventures on Cartoon Network, and explore the wonders of our planet with National Geographic.”

Lois Kwikiriza, the Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda, emphasized that GOtv remains committed to their core brand values of relevance, confidence, and delivering the best and most valuable content, ensuring it remains Africa’s most loved storyteller.

“As Uganda’s most loved storyteller, GOtv remains committed to our core brand values of relevance, confidence, and delivering the best and most valuable content,” said Kwikiriza.

Whether its the exhilarating goals or nail-biting moments, GOtv Supa aims to provide an unparalleled viewing experience for all football aficionados. Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of soccer with GOtv Supa.