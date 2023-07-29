Pastor Wilson Bugembe, the lead pastor of Light the World Ministries has warned singer Mulwana Patrick commonly known as Alien Skin never again to post useless videos of him praising Satan for setting him free.

A few days ago, the Sitya Danger hitmaker posted a video on his social media pages while praising Satan.

However, the video has since sparked fury among his fans and concerned Ugandans who have asked him to pull it down.

Among them is Pastor Bugembe, who has called on Alien Skin to apologize to his fans and lovers of the Christian gospel.

“I ask him never to repeat such a mistake,” Bugembe said.

“He must know that most of his fans don’t like Satan. Many of them might be out there doing crazy things, but when they go home in the evening, they kneel down and pray,”he added.

Other critics include Media personality Lynda Ddane who also expressed her disappointment with Fangone music boss Alien Skin, for praising Satan. Ddane warned Alien Skin that such stunts will ruin his music career in the long run.

“I am as well very disappointed with him and with that video of him praising Satan,” Ddane said.

“I don’t want him to go that way.”