By Michael Kanaabi Dollar

2022 ended on a high for D#Maestroz band after they successfully pulled off one of the outstanding end of year live TV shows at the end of year NBS TV Pearl of Africa National Youth Concert (PANYC) which took place at the at the Next Media park atop Naguru hill.

Forget the cover songs Kampala bands have been known to do of every hit song they can get their hands on, it was an evening largely dominated by original compositions done by some of the outstanding talents in the band.

First on stage was Bass Guitarist Denno with his catchy tune ‘Sunshine’ then Acoustic Guitarist Spalsh Ela took it up with his ballad ‘Would you Come’ that got revelers gigging along.

Vocalist Tracey Noels then raised the tempo with her ‘Zoom zoom’ jam before Rated Next One Winner, the very talented Daniel Kaweesi took the revellers on a rollercoaster with his Nebwonfunya funya hit. Elmino then delivered the now excited crowd both the live audience and those on TV into the new year with his ‘Survivor’ tune after which the Djs of the night took over till dawn.

On the drums was Augustine Mukisa and Emma Byamukisa was on the keys to ensure revellers got the best experience.

D#Maestroz band has had a couple of successful regular performances through out the year including their Corporate Nights at Drew and Jacs every Tuesday, Bintwala nights every Thursday at Karibu Grill Bugolobi and the Soiree party every Sunday at X-hub in Najeera which they plan to carry into 2023.

The band also led the live performances and back up for Sheebah Karungi’s successful two day concert at the Kampala Serena hotel in December, Levixone’s Mbeera the Genesis concert that took place at the Kololo airstrip in November and B2C’s mega album launch in August at Freedom city among other big shows.

Building on that successful year, D#Maestroz band is planning to put together a full album of original compositions by its very talented artistes this year on top of upping their performances at various gigs to give all the big bands in town a run for their money in 2023 according to the band’s Manager Donald Wasake.

Email: michaelkanaabi@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +256701133509