People have used food to lure lovers and boost arousal since time memorial and it has been proven to work like a charm. In fact, according to recent surveys made, nearly every first date revolves around food.

Scientific findings recently released have shown that human beings are far more interested in romance and sex after enjoying a good meal. Since a rumbling stomach doesn’t put people in the mood. However, if one really wants to rev his/her sexual appetite, there are some specific foods that must be on the plate.

These are the foods that will enhance desire and pleasure for the two parties by increasing blood flow and energy levels and will heighten one’s arousal, sex drive, and pleasure so much. Such food includes;

Spinach, a green rich in appetite-suppressing compounds, can not only give you a lingerie-ready figure but it’s also one of the best foods for sex because it can put one in the mood by increasing blood flow below the belt.

Spinach is rich in magnesium, a mineral that decreases inflammation in blood vessels, increasing blood flow. Increased blood flow drives blood to the extremities, which, like Viagra, can increase arousal and make sex more pleasurable. Women will find it easier to have an orgasm, and men will find that erections come more naturally.

Watermelon, this juicy fruit serves up plenty of an amino acid called citrulline. Your body turns it into arginine, another amino acid that helps relax the blood vessels. That can get the blood pumping in sex organs in the same way Viagra works to treat erectile dysfunction.

Avocado, This creamy green fruit is packed with heart-healthy fats and fibre that can deliver lasting energy in the bedroom. Avocado also has vitamin B6, which experts say can play a part to ease PMS symptoms like fatigue, bloating, and crankiness. All of that might help make it easier for women to get into a romantic mood.

Strawberries, whether they’re dipped in chocolate or topped with whipped cream, strawberries are a romantic favourite. They’re high in vitamin C, which may help rev up one’s sex drive, boost blood flow, and ease stress and anxiety. It also helps the body to release more of something called oxytocin, known as the “love” hormone because of its link to sexual arousal and orgasm.

Pomegranates, throughout history, this fruit has been known as a symbol of fertility and a sex enhancer. Experts say that drinking pomegranate juice can boost one’s mood, improves blood flow, and raises testosterone levels. These are all things that can turn up the heat in the bedroom.

Fatty Fish Oily cold-water fish like wild salmon, sardines, and tuna are overflowing with omega-3 fatty acids, but such nutrients not only benefit the heart but also raises dopamine levels in the brain which improves circulation and blood flow, triggering arousal. Dopamine will make one feel more relaxed and connected to his/her partner, which makes sex more fun.

Dark Chocolate, it’s no wonder that chocolate and romance go hand-in-hand. This sweet treat is linked with the release of serotonin, a hormone that encourages feelings of happiness and well-being. The mood boosts that chocolate can bring may raise one’s sex drive, too. This indulgence also has lots of phenylethylamines, a brain chemical associated with love.

Coffee or Green Tea, these drinks deliver a dose of caffeine, which perks up the nervous system. This may help men perform better in the bedroom. Caffeine may lower a man’s chances of erectile dysfunction, too. Coffee and tea also give antioxidants that can help keep one healthy.

Oysters are loaded with zinc, which helps one’s body to make testosterone. That’s a hormone that plays a big role in mood and sex drive. Zinc may also help men make more sperm. It might also help those sperm move better. Not a fan of shellfish? Load up on other foods high in zinc, like beef, pork, fortified cereal, pumpkin seeds, cashews, and yoghurt.

Garlic, the key ingredient that makes pasta so delicious is another ingredient that is under-appreciated when it comes to building up sex drive. You might think garlic is a killer for your sex life (no one likes garlic breath..), but the nutrients it contains could increase one’s pleasure by lowering cortisol. Experts say that Garlic contains a compound known as allicin, which helps to naturally lower levels of a hormone known as cortisol. As long as garlic doesn’t upset your stomach, feel free to eat it as much as you want, as it’s loaded with nutrients that are good for many functions of the body. Maybe just pop a breath mint or two if you’re getting straight to testing out the results.