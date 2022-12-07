Christians and lovers of gospel music plus fans of the American gospel artist Travis Greene are in shock after hearing that he will not be coming to Uganda and Rwanda since the concert promoter did not book air tickets for him and his entire team, leaving them stranded at the airport in Lagos, Nigeria.

The ‘He Made a Way’ singer broke the news of his not coming just a few hours before the concert which had been slated to take place on 6th and 7th December 2022 at the Imperial Royale Hotel and Lugogo Hockey grounds respectively.

In a video he posted on his social media, Travis, 38 noted that they were shocked when they reached at the airport in Lagos, Nigeria and found out the concert promoter didn’t book their air tickets to Uganda and Rwanda.

“My heart is broken over Uganda and Rwanda because were so looking forward to there this week unfortunately I’m at the airport in Lagos Nigeria, the promoter of the concert Uganda and Rwanda never purchased our tickets to come to the country, so I have no idea what is going on, on the business side concerning this event. My prayers are with guys, hopefully, we will be able to make it there next year. We literally have no plane tickets. Trust me, if we could be there, we definitely would. The Kenya and Zimbabwe concerts are still on, but for Uganda and Rwanda, we, unfortunately, can not make it this week,” Greene said.

However, the big question is, will the promoter and organizer be able to refund those who had already booked the concert ticket? Since, at Imperial Royale Hotel, the entrance fee was Shs150,000 (platinum) and Shs100,000 (gold), while at Lugogo Hockey grounds, the entrance fee was Shs 30,000 (Ordinary) and Shs50,000 (VIP).