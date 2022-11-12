On November 6th, 2022, the whole nation was sent into unprecedented excitement when Uganda She Cranes secured double historical wins against Australia and Jamaica respectively.

The She Cranes trounced Jamaica and Australia respectively with 33-22 and 32-30 wins in the netball first five series that ended last weekend.

A few minutes into the game, Australia was on the lead by just one goal, however minutes later, the She Cranes reversed the course of events on the netball pitch and made an astonishing comeback after the final break, securing a win.

It later emerged however, from reliable sources at the She Cranes camp that the above mentioned wins would have been impossible without the most senior players who emanate from Victoria University.

These highly professional netballers, notably Nasanga Shadia (goal attacker) and Namulumba Christine (goal shooter) have been groomed by Victoria University.

Under the pragmatic leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr.Lawrence Muganga, the University is at the forefront of offering a fresh and intellectually stimulating environment that nurtures and polishes talents for its students, a factor that has enabled Christine and Shadia emerge among world’s best in the netball sports activity.

In the meantime, the Chartered University recently announced the kick-off of the registration of students for the March intake 2023 academic year.

The University which has since been popularly regarded as Uganda’s Academic leader affirms that regardless of one’s busy schedule whether a footballer or netballer like Christine and Shadia, you will still technology-driven education through various programs instituted to accommodate everyone like weekend and evening initiatives.

This is a clear indicator that the university empowers all learners with digital competencies that are required for them to thrive in this digital economy, through availing them with unique online and user-friendly teaching platforms that are convinient to allow learners enjoy education wherever they are situated, a strategy populary known as the V-class.

You will never walk alone by making a decision to join Victoria University, located at Victoria Towers, 1-13 Jinja Road, Kampala, Uganda.