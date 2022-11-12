The Deputy Resident City Commissioner of Fort Portal Central Division, Mr Businge Emmanuel has called upon area political and technical leaders to shun fights and instead focus on service delivery.

The call was made during the City Council meeting at Kitumba council hall.

The City has been embroiled in a bitter fight between the outgoing City Clerk Mr Otimong Moses and the City Executive led by Mayor Asaba Ruyonga. Recently, the Ministry of Local Government posted a new City Clerk in acting capacity as Mr Otimong was interdicted following allegations of corruption being investigated by the Inspectorate of Government.

The DRCC warned that as representatives of the President mandated to monitor government programs ,the Office of the RCC expected no further excuses for non performance with the arrival of the new town clerk and implored leaders to start a new era of harmonious working relationship.

The City council was commended for efforts of securing titles for all City lands.

Mr Businge further emphasized the respect for the doctrine of separation of powers between the political wing and the technical wing with the former being eyes on and hands off while the latter is hands on.

The Deputy RCC decried encroachment on Council land located in Mwenge -Kyenjojo district and called upon the authorities to move fast and arrest the situation in time by opening boundaries and taking full charge of the human activities on the said land.

The technical staff were also advised to desist from corruption tendencies since the office of the RCC with other relevant organs of government has intensified the fight against the vice.

“To secure the future of Ugandans ,local government plans should be tailored to suit the NRM manifesto for the term ending 2026,” Mr. Businge said.