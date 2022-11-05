Singer Spice Diana has once again denied having any romantic relationship with her long time manager Roger Lubega.

Rumors about them dating have been ongoing since they started working together but yesterday during her interview with NBS Uncut, the singer felt the need to clear the air.

She said Ugandans are used to female artistes dating managers expecting favors but unlike those who look for funders, she just wanted someone to work with (business partner) and in this case a music manager, that’s the relationship she and Manager Roger have.

Spice Diana’s keeps her romantic relationships a secret and she has never disclosed the identity of her lover; if any.