It is yet another moment of ecstasy for the Ruparelias after getting another grandchild. All thanks goes to Sheena Ruparelia and and her husband Jay Sakaria.

The good news emerged on Friday 21st October that the couple (Sheena and Sakaria) had given birth to a bouncing baby girl. She is the second kid of the couple.

Until recently, the Ruparelia residence located in kololo barely enveloped youngsters and it was more of an adult place, since businessman Dr. Sudhir and wife Jyotsna’s own children had grown up and went to run numerous businesses that belong to the family.

But this was to change. In recent past, this residence which was scarce of kids now has plenty of them; Three of them to be precise.

It should be noted that in April this year, Sudhir’s son Rajiv Ruparelia also got blessed with a bouncing baby girl, with his wife Naiya, which also created a moment of enablement in this prestigious home.

Sudhir Ruparelia’s extreme love for his grandchildren is not hidden. He enjoys cuddling these toddlers, having joyful moments and playing with them, on top of posting pictures of such moments on social media, which has strengthened his caring resolve as a grandfather.