Club Dome returned for its regional tours last Saturday at Nkore Place Mbarara with deejays and musicians entertaining the audience.

The event had South African deejay and artiste Musa Keys as the headlining act but it was Uganda’s Dj Lito who stole the show.

At 10pm, Lito came on stage and the audience didn’t first mind about him but his session that lasted an hour got everyone on their feet dancing and singing along to his mixes.

Lito’s session was a mixture of oldies, throwback and latest jams. With this, he had at least captured everyone in the audience.

The Deejay was extremely good to the extent that the organizers gave him a second set when performances were done.

Deejay Lito later returned after Vinka’s performance for a second session to thrill revellers until the wee hours of the morning.