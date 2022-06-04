Top city events organizer Andrew Mukasa famously known as Bajjo Events has partnered with the leadership of Alur to organize mega events in the kingdom.

The events will include activities such as football, cultural festivals and marathons.

The events organiser signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Friday with the Kingdom officials led by the Prime Minister and Director of Finance.

According to Bajjo, the events will strengthen the relationship between the kingdom and the locals.

“Proceeds from the events will help the kingdom boost its activities,” Bajjo noted.

Recently, Bajjo also inked a deal with the kingdoms of Busoga, Tooro and Bunyoro to organise annual music festivals in Jinja and Hoima, respectively.

In April, the events organizer , and officials from Busoga Kingdom finalised a deal to organise an annual Bazar for the Bugembe-based outfit which is dubbed “Ekikudhuko kya Busoga.”

At the deal signing ceremony, Kyabazinga William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Gabula IV was represented by a team led by Owek’ Joseph Muvawala Nsekere, the Katukiro of Busoga, while Salonga Bajjo signed on behalf of Bajjo Events.

One month later, on Sunday, May, 8, 2022, Bajjo Events reached an agreement with Obukama bwa Bunyoro to have an annual fete identical to what was signed with Busoga, and akin to Buganda’s “Enkuuka.”

Owek’ Andrew Byakutaaga signed on behalf of the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom whereas Andrew Mukasa Bajjo represented his Bajjo events.

For Bunyoro’s case, the fete will be called ” Ekineguko makeke” which will be expected to attract revellers with a good teat for all clans of entertainment.

He said the events will not only give the people an opportunity to celebrate together but also work as an avenue to enhance culture and heritage.