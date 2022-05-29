Legendary singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone will hold four shows in the United States of America.

The dulcet deep-voiced Leone Island boss travelled to the United States of America last week, and he will be there for close to two months, to attend to his scheduled music shows.

We have learnt that his first show will be held in Seattle, followed by the one in California, Minneapolis, and the venue for the fourth concert is yet to be established.

According to his assistant manager Abdul Razak, Jose Chameleone will later tour some places in the US, spend time with his family, which he last attended to more than two years ago, due to COVID-19, and a busy politics season.

“He went last week, he went for some shows and to meet his family, they are like four shows…..and his family as well because he has taken some time, all the COVID lockdown for two years, he has not seen his family,” his assistant manager Razak said.

Mr Razak also intimated to this website that after his two months holiday/tour in the US, the singer will return to Uganda to participate in a concert organised by his young brother Pallaso, in August.

Chameleone is also poised at replenishing the allegedly sour relationship with his wife Daniella, and according to some sources, the couple has not been in good terms for sometime now.

It should be noted that the celebrated singer briefly joined Ugandan politics, and in his debut run for a top post in Kampala (Lord Mayorship), he lost to the incumbent Erias Lukwago.