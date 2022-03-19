Swangz Avenue is one of best record labels in Uganda so far, the company is known for signing the best and only the best.

The label has signed artists like Winnie Nwagi, Vinka and Azawi, who are doing really well musically.

Zafaran was unveiled on Thursday, 18, March as the newest artist signed under the music label.

The contract details have not yet been disclosed, however rumour has it that she has been vocally training for months now and has been busy backing up artist like Jose Chameleone, King Saha and many others during the Tusker Malt conver-sessions.

This is not the first time Swangz Avenue discovers a never heard before talent and turns them into big stars in the music industry. The first being Vinka, Azawi (who’s holds the best female artist of the year Janzi award) and now Zafaran.