It is seven years since Emmanuel Mayanja alias AK 47 passed on. Emma was the youngest of the Mayanja singing brothers (Jose Chameleone, Pallaso and Weasel). The brothers have been on top of Uganda’s music game for a long time now.

AK 47 was signed under Team No Sleep (TNS) but unfortunately just when he had just started making it big in music, he passed on.

On 16th March, 2022 friends and family organised a prayer mass as well as launching of the house which was constructed by Mr Gerald Mayanja (Father of the late) at the burial grounds in Kalangaalo village in respect of AK’s memory.

During an interview with a local TV station, Mrs Proscovia Musoke Mayanja (AK 47’s mother) said that her late son always wanted to join the music industry since his school days and whenever school broke off for holidays, AK would go straight to his big brother’s house so that he can know more about music or at least enjoy the music environment.

Mrs Mayanja also said that she never believed the reports that were given regarding the son’s death who passed on in March, 2015.

The house Emmanuel had constructed is still intact and was left in the hands of a caretaker who is obviously under strict supervision.

The children are in good hands and that they think Pallaso is their father.

When AK’s mother was asked about how she felt when the mother of his late son’s children (who is also a Nalongo) got married to another man, the very considerate ex-mother in-law said she agreed with Nalongo’s decision basing on the fact that she was still young and that her life had to continue.

She thanked everyone who loved and still loves anything to do with her late son. Rip AK 47.