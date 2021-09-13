Singer A Pass has revealed that whatever is happening between his long-time crush Flavia Tumusiime and her husband Andrew Kabuura is none of his business.

On Sunday, social media was awash by reports that sports journalist Kabuura had been cheating on his wife Flavia for some good months.

Kabuura allegedly cheated on his fellow media personality with a one Mercy Twinomujuni, who works with the French Embassy in Kampala.

Mercy is married to Philip Tumwebaze, a youthful city born again pastor.

In leaked whatsapp chat screenshots that have since made rounds on social media, Kabuura and Mercy are seen exchanging romantic messages as well as nude videos and photos.

In 2019, Kabuura and Flavia legalized their relationship as they walked down the aisle at All Saints Church in Nakasero, Kampala.

However, instead of becoming excited that he may now get a chance to have a piece of Flavia following the cheating scandal, A Pass has claimed that he is nolonger interested in anything to do with the beautiful former NTV news anchor.

“If all this stuff that is going around is true, I dearly and honestly think it’s none of my business 🤣🤣🤣 obadde okimanyi that my Bedroom Terrorist Album is loading at 80%. #patiencePays,” the ‘mariana’ singer said in a Facebook post yesterday.

In 2018, A Pass went through a ‘broken heart phase’ as Flavia chose to introduce Kabuura to her parents.

Prior, the singer had publicly announced that he has a strong crush on Flavia and admitted she was the reason why he watched NTV News then.

The first time A Pass got close to her, he couldn’t stop smiling and taking selfies. But despite his bold moves and social media love messages, Flavia made her choice and it wasn’t the singer.

This left A Pass emotional before deciding to take his broken heart to the mountain and cry for seven days because no one could understand what his heart was going through.

“The best thing to do now is to move on. What has happened has happened, as painful as it maybe I have to go forward like Amama Mbabazi,” A Pass said in 2018.